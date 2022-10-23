Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Minnesota 1-1; Oklahoma City 0-2
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Minnesota Timberwolves and are hoping to record their first victory since March 22 of last year. The Thunder are getting right back to it as they host Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Paycom Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
It was all tied up 55-55 at halftime, but OKC was not quite the Denver Nuggets' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. OKC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 122-117 to Denver. Point guard Josh Giddey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six dimes.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Utah Jazz this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-126. Minnesota was up 41-26 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 23 points and seven assists along with six boards.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Oklahoma City came up short against the Timberwolves this past Wednesday, falling 115-108. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Oklahoma City.
- Oct 19, 2022 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 09, 2022 - Minnesota 132 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 04, 2022 - Minnesota 138 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 07, 2022 - Minnesota 135 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Jan 05, 2022 - Minnesota 98 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Mar 22, 2021 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 05, 2021 - Minnesota 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Minnesota 104
- Dec 06, 2019 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Minnesota 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Minnesota 126
- Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Jan 08, 2019 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 10, 2018 - Minnesota 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 01, 2017 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Minnesota 107
- Oct 27, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Oct 22, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Apr 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Minnesota 96 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Dec 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Minnesota 123
- Jan 15, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 93
- Jan 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Minnesota 96