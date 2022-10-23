Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Minnesota 1-1; Oklahoma City 0-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Minnesota Timberwolves and are hoping to record their first victory since March 22 of last year. The Thunder are getting right back to it as they host Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Paycom Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was all tied up 55-55 at halftime, but OKC was not quite the Denver Nuggets' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. OKC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 122-117 to Denver. Point guard Josh Giddey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Utah Jazz this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-126. Minnesota was up 41-26 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 23 points and seven assists along with six boards.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oklahoma City came up short against the Timberwolves this past Wednesday, falling 115-108. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Minnesota have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Oklahoma City.