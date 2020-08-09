Watch Now: Reaction: Ben Simmons To Have Surgery On Knee ( 12:20 )

The Washington Wizards will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday from the NBA bubble. The Thunder currently occupy the fifth playoff spot in the Western Conference, while the Wizards are in 10th place in the East and have been eliminated from the NBA playoff picture.

The Wizards are 1-7-1 against the spread in their last nine games as an underdog, while the Thunder are 9-0 against the spread in their last nine Sunday games. Accordingly, Oklahoma City is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Wizards odds from William Hill, and the over-under is 222.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 54-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $1,900 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Wizards:

Thunder vs. Wizards spread: Thunder -9.5

Thunder vs. Wizards over-under: 222.5 points

Thunder vs. Wizards money line: Oklahoma City -450, Washington 370

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder were thoroughly outscored in the second half on Friday against the Grizzlies, 58-32. Oklahoma City ended up on the wrong side of a painful 121-92 blowout. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a dismal 3-for-13 from the floor.

Dennis Schroder has missed the past three games and will be out Sunday following the birth of his child. There is no timetable for his return. Gilgeous-Alexander has shot 32.4 percent from the field while Schroder has been out. Schroder had been averaging 18.9 points per game this season.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington fell 118-107 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Despite the loss, Thomas Bryant had 22 points. The loss officially took the Wizards out of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Wizards have lost all five of their games in the NBA bubble and have missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. However, Washington beat Oklahoma City, 97-85, in the second game of the season.

How to make Wizards vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. It's leaning Under and predicting 118 total points. It's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Thunder vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.