Thunder's Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony went 0-for-14 in Game 2 fourth quarter

The Utah Jazz returned to Chesapeake Energy Arena and took care of the Thunder in Game 2, coming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to even the series at 1-1. Donovan Mitchell, who was questionable for the game due to a foot injury, ended up starting, and he came up big for Utah, pouring in 28 points.

More impressive: Mitchell outscored the Thunder's "Big Three" by a 13-2 margin in the final quarter.

Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony simply could not buy a bucket in the fourth quarter, as they combined to go 0-for-14 from the field. Two free throws by Westbrook were the only points they put up in the frame. Understandably, that wasn't good enough. You just aren't going to win many games -- especially playoff games -- when your three best scorers shoot that poorly down the stretch.

To be fair, some of those shots were heaves in the final minute as the Thunder tried in vain to make a miraculous comeback, but most of the credit here goes to Utah's defense. Ricky Rubio, especially, was impactful.

Watch as he holds his ground against Westbrook in the post, forcing the reigning MVP into a tough fadeaway.

Later he does well to jump out and contest Westbrook's jumper after navigating one of Steven Adams' notorious screens.

He even helped out on one of Anthony's misses, contesting well on the 3-pointer after a dribble-handoff in transition by Westbrook.

For the game, the Thunder Big Three combined to shoot 19 of 58 from the field, which is good for 32.7 percent. OKC is going to need better performances from Westbrook and George in particular if they want to steal a game in Utah and take back homecourt.

But if the Jazz are able to play defense like they did down the stretch of Game 2, that's going to be a tough task.