Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell are giving away 1,000 tickets each for next home game

It's a new era in Minnesota as the Timberwolves were finally able to nab the point guard they've been chasing since last summer. Before the trade deadline on Feb. 6, the Wolves pulled off a deal that included sending Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors for D'Angelo Russell and other players in return. Now, it's time for the former All-Star to make his debut inside Target Center alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, who will finally have a young dynamic point guard that complements his skill set.

Russell's first game at home will be Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, and as a show of appreciation to the fans both Russell and Towns are giving away 1,000 tickets each to the game. The Timberwolves made the announcement via their Twitter account with a video of both players thanking the fans for their support.

After snapping a 13-game losing streak on Saturday with a 142-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Timberwolves are on a positive climb after landing their point guard for the future at the trade deadline. This season has been a major disappointment thus far for Minnesota with Towns missing a month of action and the team failing to recoup after his return in mid-January. There were rumblings of Towns being unhappy in Minnesota, but after trading for one of his closest friends in the league things may be looking up in Minneapolis.

This idea to give away tickets for the Wolves' next home game will certainly generate some buzz and excitement around Russell's arrival in Minnesota, and it could be the start of something special for this franchise. While the playoffs may not be within reach at this point in the season as the Wolves have the second-worst record in the Western Conference (16-35), knowing that both Russell and Towns will be under contract until 2023 and 2024, respectively, is a positive note considering the amount of turmoil this team has been through over the last two seasons.