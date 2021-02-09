Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail on Tuesday as a result of his arrest in September of 2020. The sentence will be served after the current NBA season. Additionally, Beasley was given three years of probation with no use of alcohol or drugs and mandatory completion of an anger management program. He was also issued a lifetime ban on the possession of guns, per the Associated Press. Beasley will be part of a work release program and he could potentially serve the sentence through home confinement, according to his agent Steven Haney. The felony charge could be reduced to a misdemeanor at the end of his probation.

Beasley was arrested at his residence in Plymouth, Minnesota in September for a weapons offense after he pointed a gun at individuals in a car that was parked in front of his house while warning them to vacate the property. He continued to point the gun at the car as it drove away, per police reports. When police officers arrived at the scene to respond to the incident they smelled marijuana and obtained a search warrant for the property. Upon execution of the search warrant, officers found a large amount of marijuana and a stolen gun.

The sentence isn't as steep as it could have been for Beasley, who pled guilty to one felony count of threats of violence. Under a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the felony drug charges that were facing Beasley. Beasley was also facing a felony charge of receiving or concealing stolen property that he wasn't convicted of.

"We are very pleased with this outcome that will allow Malik to continue working on becoming a better person and making better choices," Haney said in a statement.

Beasley, who is averaging career-highs across the board for the Timberwolves this season, clearly used poor judgment on the day that he was arrested, and now he will have to pay the price.