Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Cleveland 27-16; Minnesota 21-22

What to Know

This Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.51 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Target Center. If the game is anything like Minnesota's 129-124 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday. Minnesota's shooting guard Anthony Edwards did his thing and had 31 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 119-113 victory. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds along with six assists. Allen had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 3. Now might not be the best time to take the Timberwolves against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 21-22 and the Cavaliers to 27-16. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Minnesota and Cleveland clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.87

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.