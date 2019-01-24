Timberwolves vs. Lakers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 23-11 run

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are both out of the NBA playoff picture in the Western Conference. They will look to make up ground when they meet Thursday at Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are a half-game behind the Clippers for the No. 8 seed in the West, while the Timberwolves are two games out. Minnesota is seeking its third straight win following back-to-back victories over the Suns and has won two of the three matchups with Los Angeles this season. Meanwhile, the Lakers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 228.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds. Before you lock in your Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks and NBA predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model is aware Minnesota is looking to build on recent momentum that includes wins in six of its past nine outings. The Wolves needed a Derrick Rose buzzer-beater to pull off a 116-114 victory against short-handed Phoenix on Sunday, but dominated from the outset in a 118-91 win Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 25 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists. Rookie Josh Okogie set a career high with 21 points and added five rebounds.

Minnesota gave one of its most well-rounded performances in recent memory in a 108-86 win over the Lakers on Jan. 6. Towns and Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points each.

The Timberwolves have covered four straight in this series, but there's no guarantee they will do so again against a Lakers club that could receive a boost to its lineup. LeBron James is expected to miss his 15th consecutive contest because of a groin strain, but point guard Rajon Rondo could return after missing nearly a month with a finger injury.

Rondo's return would be a welcome sight for a Lakers club that lost Lonzo Ball indefinitely to an ankle injury he suffered Saturday against Houston. The short-handed Lakers have gone 5-9 without James or Rondo in the lineup and are coming off consecutive losses. However, they've had some recent bright spots that include a 138-128 win last week at Oklahoma City and also fought Houston to the wire in the 138-134 loss. Kyle Kuzma had 32 points and eight rebounds, while Brandon Ingram added 21 points with five boards.

