We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 35-30 overall and 23-11 at home, while Minnesota is 44-20 overall and 21-12 on the road. The Timberwolves have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Lakers.

This time around, the Lakers are favored by 1 point in the latest Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds, and the over/under is 221.5 points. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Los Angeles. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Lakers vs. Timberwolves spread: Lakers -1

Lakers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 221.5 points

Lakers vs. Timberwolves money line: Lakers: -115, Timberwolves: -105

Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Cavaliers on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Minnesota fell 113-104 to the Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by Naz Reid, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive team in the NBA, giving up just 106.6 points per game. That's a big reason why Minnesota enters Sunday's matchup ranked No. 2 in the Western Conference. However, the Timberwolves are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven contests.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles skirted by the Milwaukee Bucks 123-122 on Friday thanks to a clutch shot from D'Angelo Russell with five seconds left in the fourth quarter. Russell had a dynamite game for the Lakers, shooting 9-for-12 from downtown and almost dropping a double-double with 44 points and nine assists. For the season, Russell is averaging 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Offensively, the Lakers are scoring 117.2 points per game on average, which ranks 10th in the NBA. Los Angeles is 6-2 in its last eight games at home and the Lakers are 7-3 in their last 10 games played on a Sunday.

How to make Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Timberwolves vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 64-40 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.