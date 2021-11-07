Through 2 Quarters

The Portland Trail Blazers were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are in control with a 51-38 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland has been led by center Jusuf Nurkic, who so far has dropped a double-double on 11 rebounds and ten points. One thing to keep an eye out for is Cody Zeller's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Los Angeles hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to ten points or fewer.

If the contest were over at this point, it would be the Lakers' worst margin of defeat yet this year.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Portland

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-4; Portland 4-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Lakers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 107-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Thursday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Los Angeles to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the contest. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 18 boards in addition to five dimes.

Speaking of close games: Portland sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 110-106 win over the Indiana Pacers this past Friday. Portland can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 25 points.

Los Angeles is now 5-4 while the Trail Blazers sit at a mirror-image 4-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the game with a 47.40% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Portland has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Portland

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Anthony Davis: Game-Time Decision (Thumb)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Talen Horton-Tucker: Out (Thumb)

LeBron James: Out (Abdomen)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Ankle)

