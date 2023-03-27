Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Portland
Current Records: New Orleans 37-37; Portland 32-42
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET March 27 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while Portland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for New Orleans this past Saturday. They were the clear victors by a 131-110 margin over the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to small forward Brandon Ingram, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 assists, and small forward Trey Murphy III, who shot 10-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. Ingram's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 118-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The top scorers for Portland were shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (29 points) and small forward Nassir Little (28 points). Little had some trouble finding his footing against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Nassir Little's points were the most he has had all season.
The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Portland's loss took them down to 32-42 while New Orleans' win pulled them up to 37-37. Allowing an average of 116.22 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.73
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 9-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as an 8.5-point favorite.
Series History
New Orleans have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Portland.
