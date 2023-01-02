The Detroit Pistons (10-29) haven't won a game at Portland since January 8 2017, but they'll try to change that when they face the Trail Blazers (18-17) on Monday night. Portland has lost four of its last six games, and could use a win, but the Pistons have won two of their last three. Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic was a late scratch ahead of Portland's last game due to illness, and is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup as well.

Tip-off from the Moda Center is set for 10 p.m. ET, where the Blazers are 8-6 this season. Portland is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Pistons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 232.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons spread: Trail Blazers -9.5

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons over/under: 232.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons money line: Portland -455, Detroit +345

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors got the better of the Blazers in their game on Friday, as Portland fell 118-112. Damian Lillard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Anfernee Simons only made 8-of-21 shots, but was the team's second-leading scorer with 22 points. Between players being sick and dealing with injury, the Blazers only had eight players available for the game.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points against the Warriors, and he has been one of the team's most effective players overall this season. Since missing a game against Houston on December 17 (back), he has averaged 22.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Monday's game will be his first meeting against Detroit after he spent the last two seasons there.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit wrapped up 2022 with a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 64-50 deficit. Detroit small forward Bojan Bogdanovic was one of the most active players for the squad, and picked up 28 points and five assists along with six boards. Over his last five games, he averaged 21.6 points, four assists and 3.8 rebounds.

One thing that has been working in the Pistons' favor over the last three games has been their 3-point shooting. As a team, they have hit 41.7% of their attempts, led by Alec Burks, who has hit 63% of his threes over his last five appearances. Burks and company could be in for another big night from downtown, as Portland has allowed opponents to hit 39% of their threes over their last three games. In addition to Cade Cunningham (shin) being out, Detroit is also without its backup point guard in Killian Hayes (suspension).

