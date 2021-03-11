The Golden State Warriors have some decisions to make at the trade deadline. With the clock ticking on Stephen Curry's prime, the Warriors are eventually going to have to commit to either going all-in to try to win him one more championship or holding firm with their younger assets to try to assure a smooth transition to the next generation. They are reportedly unlikely to trade either No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman or Minnesota's 2021 first-round pick, but according to Bob Myers, the Warriors plan to be aggressive in improving at the deadline.

"It's the balancing act as far as what makes sense now, but doesn't hamper us in the future," Myers said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "Steiny, Guru & Dibs" show, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "What can we do that maybe can be beneficial this year and into next year.

"We'll be aggressive. We'll look around. There were years where we had the best record and were pretty quiet at the trade deadline. We didn't really do much or make many calls. I think we'll be more open in making calls and listening to calls than we've been."

The fundamental question involved in any Warriors trade talks will be whether or not Wiseman and the Minnesota pick are available. If they are, the Warriors have the ammunition to trade for virtually any player on the market. If not? Golden State is likely shopping in the bargain bin. Further complicating matters is the volatility of such young assets. Wiseman's value will fluctuate depending on his play moving forward. While he has flashed potential as a rookie, his overall performance likely makes him less valuable than he was when selected by the Warriors. This is true of most draft picks, as teams would prefer to pick their own players rather than accept who another team selected.

The Minnesota pick is even more complicated. At present, the Timberwolves have the worst record in the NBA. In theory, that makes the pick less valuable than it would be if the Wolves were slightly better. Why? Because the pick is top-three protected. If Minnesota has the worst record in the league, that pick cannot land any lower than No. 5. It's the ultimate high-risk, high-reward asset. If Minnesota does not convey the pick this season, it becomes unprotected next season. That doesn't make it more valuable, though, as Minnesota gets a fresh start with another top prospect to try to improve. If the Timberwolves stay healthy with a top pick next season, contending for a playoff spot is not out of the realm of possibility.

That puts pressure on the Warriors to make a decision about these assets now. They might never have a better opportunity to turn them into proven talent than they do at this moment. How Myers balances that fact with Golden State's well-known desire to remain competitive after Curry and his generation move on will define their success or failure at the deadline.