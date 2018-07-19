Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins reveals favorite new teammate, cracks jokes in introductory press conference
Cousins was full of jokes at his introductory press conference on Thursday
It may take a while to get used to saying this, but DeMarcus Cousins is a member of the Golden State Warriors. If you still didn't believe it, Cousins held his introductory press conference on Thursday, and appeared relaxed and confident -- as a man who just signed on as the sixth All-Star on one of the most impressive dynasties in NBA history should appear.
Cousins fielded the expected questions about his free-agency decision and the status of his Achilles injury, but the biggest laughs came from his comments about teammates. First, Cousins said that his favorite Warrior "by far" is Klay Thompson, and justified it with a paradoxical brain-teaser that would make Socrates stand up and applaud: "For him to be as dull as he is, there is never a dull moment."
Boogie wasn't done busting his new teammates' chops, next targeting Draymond Green. First he said it would be "hilarious" playing with Green, then joked that he doesn't have enough money to get into a technical foul battle with the outspoken Warrior.
Green had 15 technical fouls last season and three ejections, while Cousins picked up nine techs and two ejections, but also played 22 fewer games because of his season-ending injury. Cousins led the NBA in technicals in each of the two prior seasons.
We'll see how it goes throughout the year, but it appears Cousins is off to a good start with his new Warriors teammates.
