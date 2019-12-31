Warriors' Marquese Chriss fined $35,000 for shoving Mavericks star Luka Doncic into stands during game
Chriss shoved Doncic into the cameras along the baseline late in the third quarter of the Mavericks' win
The Dallas Mavericks saw their mini two-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday night when they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, but that game has already been covered in-depth. Now, it's time to go back to their win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday for a brief minute.
That's because Warriors forward Marquese Chriss has been fined $35,000 by the league for shoving Mavericks star Luka Doncic to the floor during an altercation late in the third quarter. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, this is the equivalent of losing three game checks for Chriss, which is a pretty significant blow.
With just over a minute to play in the third quarter, Doncic drove inside but saw his shot rejected by Chriss, who arrived from the weak side to make a nice play. The ball rebounded to Justin Jackson, who then missed a jumper, which Chriss secured. Doncic, seemingly still frustrated by getting blocked, stayed in the play and tried to poke the ball away from Chriss. Along with Kristaps Porzingis, he did manage to force a loose ball, though the Warriors came away with it and took off the other way.
But while the play developed on the other side of the floor, Chriss and Doncic weren't done. The two got tangled up, and Chriss decided to finish the matter once and for all by shoving Doncic into the cameras on the baseline. A number of players and refs jumped in between to make sure it didn't escalate from there, and Chriss was hit with a technical foul.
That appeared to be the end of it, but as the NBA's punishment makes clear, they don't take it lightly when altercations spill off the court and into the front rows of the crowd. And they especially don't like it when said altercations involve one of the premier stars in the league being tossed to the ground.
There's no doubt that Doncic being on the receiving end of the shove likely factored into the league's decision to fine Chriss so heavily, but at the same time, you can't shove other players like that. Oh well, live and learn, as they say.
