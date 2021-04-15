James Wiseman's season is officially over. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft tore the meniscus in his right knee during a recent game against the Houston Rockets, and as a result, he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The Golden State Warriors released a statement Thursday confirming that fact and revealing that Wiseman's surgery was a success.

"Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman underwent successful surgery today at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles to repair a right meniscal tear. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wiseman will begin rehab immediately and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He is expected to return for the 2021-22 campaign. An update on his progress will be provided in September.



Wiseman, 20, appeared in 39 games (27 starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Selected by the Warriors with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman ranks third among rookies in rebounding, fifth in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage and fifth in blocks (0.92 per game)."

The recovery time for a torn meniscus is usually measured in months, so Wiseman should be back in time for the beginning of the 2021-22 season if his rehab goes well. At that point, the Warriors will also hopefully be welcoming back Klay Thompson after missing two consecutive seasons due to injuries of his own.

Wiseman played only 39 games as a rookie. His season, especially in comparison to the star-making performance of No. 3 overall pick LaMelo Ball, was somewhat disappointing. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds as a part-time starter for a Warriors team that has struggled to remain firmly in the playoff picture. Growing pains were to be expected, though. Young centers rarely look like stars without seasoning, and the Warriors are willing to be patient based on his incredible athletic tools.

Now, they'll have to be even more patient, as he won't return to the floor for quite some time. Golden State has played well without him, so its playoff push is still very much alive, but its long-term hopes for the former top pick are on hold until next season.