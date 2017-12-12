Warriors rookie Jordan Bell puts on highlight show against Trail Blazers

Jordan Bell being traded to the Warriors on draft night for cash considerations continues to look worse for Chicago with every big game from Bell. Monday night against the Trail Blazers, Bell put on the type of show that has everybody wondering how a team already as good as Golden State saw a rookie like Bell land in its lap.

He was all over the place, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds, and one very emphatic block. It's not a major stat line, but his impact was felt across the game. When a player has a stretch like this, the other team can't help but keep an eye out for them, which opens things up for everyone else.

Dunks, blocks, and the gravity of being in the perfect place at the perfect time. It would be easy to say that of course Bell can do this on a great team like the Warriors, but a roster like that should be even harder to crack for a rookie. Yet here he is fitting in like he has been playing in the system for years. That's impressive.

As some of the Warriors other stars get old, which will happen eventually, the front office can be happy knowing it got someone like Bell to fill the roles. If he keeps making plays like this, maybe he'll become a Warriors headliner.