Warriors vs. Cavs: Kevin Love will start NBA Finals Game 1 if he clears concussion protocol

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who suffered a concussion in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, will start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday if he clears the concussion protocol. Coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday he was hopeful Love could be cleared, but that he needed to successfully leap a few hurdles ahead of the series-opening 9 p.m. ET tip.

"He's going to go do some things today and see how he feels," Lue said Wednesday via cleveland.com. "But he is in the protocol still, so we'll see how he feels."

Love suffered the concussion five minutes into Game 6 of the conference finals on May 25, and did not get clearance to participate in the remainder of the game nor the deciding Game 7 two days later in Boston. It's now been just shy of a week, and there's no concrete answer on his status as Cleveland gears up for its first of two road games to open the series in Oakland.

Love's run of unfortunate injury luck is hardly a first, though. Love missed Game 3 of the NBA Finals in 2016 with a concussion, and was a non-factor in the series by his own standards -- a series Cleveland won in seven games. He has also struggled outside the concussion this postseason with a sprained left thumb that has hampered his performance.

Warriors star Andre Iguodala, the 2015 Finals MVP, has already been ruled out for Game 1 on Thursday. If Cleveland is able to welcome Love back to the lineup to kick off the series, it could be an opportune time for the Cavs to steal a road game against the prohibitive favorite to repeat as champions.