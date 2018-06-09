Warriors vs. Cavs: LeBron James airs frustrations on Cleveland bench during Game 4 blowout
A very frustrated LeBron was visibly displeased with his team's effort in Game 4
To say this year's NBA Finals haven't gone the way LeBron James hoped would be a massive understatement. The Cavaliers entered Friday's Game 4 trying to stave off a sweep at the hands of the Warriors, and boy oh boy did that not go well either.
The Cavs were getting pushed around by Golden State on their home floor at Quicken Loans arena, and it turned into a pretty ugly blowout in the second half. About halfway through the third quarter, LeBron had seen enough and he decided to voice his displeasure on the bench. He laid into the rest of his Cavs teammates pretty good.
The Cavs were down by nine at halftime, but they were throttled during that third quarter after Cleveland came out of the locker room with little urgency or focus.
LeBron is often a vocal leader on the Cavaliers' sideline, but he appeared to be a little more frustrated and demonstrative than usual on Friday night. That likely comes as a result of him watching the clock run down on Cleveland's season -- and potentially his second stint with his hometown Cavaliers.
Plenty has been made about LeBron's frustrations in Cleveland and the organization's inability to put together a quality roster around him, and there's more than a healthy amount of speculation that he'll leave as a free agent over the summer. With that in mind, this visual of him desperately trying to rally his troops on the bench could be one of the final lasting images of his tenure with the Cavs.
