Warriors vs. Cavs: NBA Twitter irate over Stephen Curry losing 2018 Finals MVP to Kevin Durant
Curry came in second, but many felt he deserved his first NBA Finals MVP award
Stephen Curry set an NBA Finals record with nine 3-pointers in Game 2, and finished the Warriors' 108-85 Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday with 37 points -- but that wasn't enough to win him his first NBA Finals MVP award. Curry averaged 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the series, but his teammate went home with the hardware.
Kevin Durant earned seven of the 11 votes from chosen media members to win his second straight Finals MVP, while Curry received the other four. Needless to say it was a controversial decision. Immediately after the award was handed to Durant, people took to Twitter to spit hot fire at K.D., the voters, and the NBA in general. Get your popcorn ready.
And, of course, Twitter wouldn't be Twitter without a nice, fresh conspiracy theory:
It's certainly odd that the Warriors have won three titles and Curry still doesn't have a Finals MVP trophy, but right now it probably doesn't matter to him in the slightest.
