Warriors vs. Cavs: NBA Twitter irate over Stephen Curry losing 2018 Finals MVP to Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry set an NBA Finals record with nine 3-pointers in Game 2, and finished the Warriors' 108-85 Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday with 37 points -- but that wasn't enough to win him his first NBA Finals MVP award. Curry averaged 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the series, but his teammate went home with the hardware.

Kevin Durant earned seven of the 11 votes from chosen media members to win his second straight Finals MVP, while Curry received the other four. Needless to say it was a controversial decision. Immediately after the award was handed to Durant, people took to Twitter to spit hot fire at K.D., the voters, and the NBA in general. Get your popcorn ready.

Since the Finals MVP has been handed out, averaging 25 PPG for the winning team has resulted in a Finals MVP award 75% of the time.



Steph Curry has done it 3 times and has yet to win it. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) June 9, 2018

There is just no logic in my mind to voting Durant over Curry for MVP. Curry had a fabulous game two, a better game one, a better game four. People are swayed by Durant putting the series out of reach in game three, but you have to win four games... don’t get it. — Max Whittle (@max_whittle) June 9, 2018

Steph Curry has been robbed of 2 finals MVP’s SMH! — Aaron Ernest (@TheTrackMamba) June 9, 2018

My Reaction After Steph Curry Getting Robbed Of His First NBA Finals MVP#NBAFinals⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/60CXjtBhgz — Michael B. Doran (@DP_Lavezzi22) June 9, 2018

No. Should have been Curry. I’m a KD fan but Steph was MVP. I can’t understand lack of media respect. — Lyle Spencer (@LyleMSpencer) June 9, 2018

Steph Curry got robbed of a Finals MVP, smh 🤦 pic.twitter.com/ltbVjKP1IR — Daniel de Monteiro (@danieldood76) June 9, 2018

Reaction of Curry for not being named as finals MVP pic.twitter.com/1XyFqBFTrN — Orven (@orvennDeLeon) June 9, 2018

All hail king curry 🙌🙌🙌👑 the real MVP 👊 pic.twitter.com/v7nwXiZrTF — joe the PrOpHeT (@limpblazer) June 9, 2018

#FinalsMVP Steph Curry as KD holds up Finals MVP trophy pic.twitter.com/w6svTW2u7V — dignity (@wokerussianbot) June 9, 2018

Why Steph Curry didn't win finals MVP is beyond me pic.twitter.com/RaszMJr9is — syafiq hussain (@syafiqhussain) June 9, 2018

Steph Curry after winning the NBA Finals but watching KD take MVP again pic.twitter.com/0n4DrJ8l3n — 1999 I Arrive (@YeahImTasi) June 9, 2018

And, of course, Twitter wouldn't be Twitter without a nice, fresh conspiracy theory:

Adam Silver gave Durant the MVP over Curry on purpose.. He trying to cause some trouble in paradise.. Stirring the pot pic.twitter.com/U1BqjGolJa — Jake Bell (@J_BELLY314) June 9, 2018

It's certainly odd that the Warriors have won three titles and Curry still doesn't have a Finals MVP trophy, but right now it probably doesn't matter to him in the slightest.