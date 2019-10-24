Warriors vs. Clippers odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 24 predictions from advanced computer model

The Golden State Warriors will christen their new arena on Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in an early-season NBA Pacific Division showdown. The Warriors, who won the Pacific last year and topped the Western Conference at 57-25, will play their first regular season game in the 18,064-seat Chase Center. The Clippers (1-0), meanwhile, will look to build on their momentum after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-102, in the season-opener on Tuesday. Tip-off from San Francisco is set for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the Warriors lead the all-time series, 131-87. Los Angeles is a two-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 225.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Warriors picks of your own, consult the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model and see what it has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Clippers 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated an against the spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Clippers are coming off a solid season that saw them finish second in the Pacific Division and eighth in the Western Conference at 48-34. Los Angeles, however, has added two key players this season in forward Paul George and guard-forward Kawhi Leonard. Although George (shoulder) will miss the early portion of the schedule, the Clippers are already benefiting from their new additions.

Leonard started where he left off from last season when he led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA title. In the season-opener against the Lakers, Leonard connected on 10-of-19 shots and 9-of-10 free throws for a game-high 30 points. Last season, Leonard was dominant against the Warriors, scoring 37 points in the only regular-season meeting and then averaging 28.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals.

But just because Los Angeles has high hopes this season does not guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. Clippers spread on Thursday.

That's because Golden State has been one of the NBA's elite over the past seven years, reaching the NBA Finals in each of the past five seasons and winning titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Under sixth-year coach Steve Kerr, Golden State is 399-116, including an NBA-record 73-9 regular-season mark in 2015-16.

The Warriors' offense is led by guard Stephen Curry, who averaged 27.3 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. Curry torched the Clippers in 2018-19, averaging 32.3 points and connecting on 54.1 percent of his field goals.

So who wins Clippers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Warriors spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated NBA sides picks last season, and find out.