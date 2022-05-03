The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Warriors look to go up 2-0 in the series against the Grizzlies when they clash, after defeating Memphis 117-116 in Game 1. You can expect Memphis to come out aggressive and look to even the series 1-1. Desmond Bane (back) is listed as questionable for Memphis, while Steven Adams (medical protocols) is out.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Golden State is favored by two points in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 227.5.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Golden State -2

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over-under: 227.5 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Golden State -130, Memphis +110

GS: Over is 4-0 in Warriors' last four games as road favorites

MEM: Grizzlies are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as home underdogs

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Guard Ja Morant is fearless when attacking the rack to either finish at the rim or dish the rock to a fellow teammate. Morant is extremely athletic, consistently pulls down boards and has amazing court vision. The 2022 All-Star is averaging 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. In Game 1, he produced 34 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. can dictate and dominate the game on the defensive end. Jackson Jr. has fantastic length, footwork and plays with stellar anticipation. The Michigan State product also has a nice shooting touch. He is putting up 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. In Game 1, Jackson Jr. dropped a playoff career-high 33 points with 10 rebounds and shot 6-for-9 from downtown.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Jordan Poole has consistently produced for Golden State. Poole is a ball-handler in the backcourt who can create his own shot with ease while having the ability to set his teammates up. The Michigan product is averaging 22.7 points, six assists and 1.2 steals per game. He's also knocking down 49 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Guard Stephen Curry is an elite shooter from anywhere on the floor with his near limitless range and lighting quick release. Curry can torch any defender with his array of moves and is creative with the ball in his hands. The eight-time All-Star logs 27.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game during the NBA playoffs 2022. Curry has plenty of postseason experience and played in many big-time games.

