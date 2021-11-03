The Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets square off in a marquee matchup on Wednesday evening. The Warriors are off to a strong start, posting a 5-1 record overall and a 2-1 mark in home games. The Hornets are 5-3 overall, with a sterling 3-1 record on the road.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as six-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226,5 in the latest Hornets vs. Warriors odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Hornets picks and NBA predictions, you need see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned almost $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model finished up almost $600 on its top-rated picks last season and enters Week 3 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 106-71 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Warriors and locked in its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's NBA picks. Here are several NBA odds betting lines for Warriors vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -6

Hornets vs. Warriors over-under: 226.5 points

Hornets vs. Warriors money line: GSW -250, CHA +205

CHA: The Hornets are 5-3 against the spread this season

GSW: The Warriors are 3-3 against the spread in 2021-22

Why the Hornets can cover



Charlotte has been a positive story in the early portion of the season, and two young players are at the center. LaMelo Ball, the former No. 3 pick and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, is averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game as the engine of the team's offense. Miles Bridges, a former lottery pick in his own right, is averaging 23.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

With Ball and Bridges meshing well alongside Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and others, the Hornets have a top-three offense in the NBA, and Charlotte is leading the league in both 3-point accuracy (41.1 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.07). Charlotte also has an opportunistic defense, and the Hornets have athleticism and speed that could flummox the Warriors.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is off to a blazing start, riding Stephen Curry and a tremendous defense. The Warriors are No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing less than a point per possession, and Golden State is a top-two team in both defensive rebound rate (78.3 percent) and second-chance points allowed (7.2 per game). The Warriors are also a top-five team in free throw rate allowed and 3-point accuracy allowed, making life difficult for opponents seeking easy buckets.

Curry is averaging 28.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game to lead the offense, and he is the game's best overall shooter. Golden State is a top-six team in shooting efficiency, and the Warriors move the ball at an elite level. No team assists on more of its field goals than the Warriors at 70.5 percent, and Golden State also ranks No. 2 in the NBA in assists, averaging 28.7 per game.

How to make Hornets vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total, projecting 220 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Warriors vs. Hornets picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.