The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 19-25 overall and 10-12 at home, while the Warriors are 22-22 overall and 9-14 on the road. The Warriors won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 4, 137-106.

Kings vs. Warriors spread: Kings -2.5

Kings vs. Warriors over-under: 226.5 points

Kings vs. Warriors money line: Sacramento -145, Golden State +125

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento beat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday,110-108. Tyrese Haliburton made a pair of decisive free throws with 36.6 seconds left. De'Aaron Fox scored 37 points, his third-highest scoring output of the season. Haliburton had 17 points.

The Kings will aim for a third consecutive win on Thursday. Haliburton has scored 17-plus points in three of Sacramento's four wins. Sacramento missed 25 of 35 3-point attempts in the first meeting with the Warriors this season. The Kings picked up Delon Wright on Wednesday in a trade for Cory Joseph and two second-round draft choices.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, 108-98. Andrew Wiggins finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court. Kelly Oubre Jr. double doubled on 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Poole added 19 points.

The Warriors will try to avoid a third consecutive loss on Thursday. Stephen Curry (tailbone) will remain out on Thursday. Golden State has a 1-4 record in games without Curry this season.

