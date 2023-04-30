It's the best two words in sports: Game 7. The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors face off in a win-or-go-home Game 7 Sunday afternoon with a chance to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on the line. Both teams have had their moments in this series, and now we'll have to see which side can muster up enough to get the final win. The Kings are coming off a dominant performance in Game 6, but both squads will be equally motivated to keep their season alive.

In preparation for Game 7, here's everything you need to know about this matchup.

(3) Sacramento Kings vs. (6) Golden State Warriors

Date: Sunday, April 30 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 30 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free) Odds: Kings -1.5; O/U 229 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Kings: After going up 2-0 in the series, then losing the next three games to the Warriors, it looked like Sacramento was down and out heading into Game 6. But credit to the Kings, they responded in a huge way on the road and headed back home to the state's capital with a chance to win this series. The Kings dominated every aspect of Game 6 and managed to hold the Warriors to under 100 points. That's a tough feat when you have two of the league's best shooters to ever play the game on that team. But now, the Kings will have to do it all again, but this time they'll get to do it in front of a raucous Sacramento crowd. They've shown already this series that they deserve to be here, and there's reason to believe that they have what it takes to take the defending champions down.

Warriors: It was an ugly shooting night for Golden State, one where the team shot 37.2% from the field and 31.3% from deep. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson came to play, combining for 51 points, but that wasn't enough to match the energy and dominant play from the Kings. You can never count this Warriors team out, but we've seen several times in this series where their defense has had difficulty containing Sacramento's backcourt. If they let Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox go off again, it may be too much to overcome for the dynastic Warriors.

Prediction

This has been the most entertaining first-round series, and as impressive as the Kings have been, I don't think the Warriors, specifically Jordan Poole, are going to shoot that poorly in Game 7. The Kings have momentum on their side from the previous game, and they'll have the support of the crowd, but it's difficult to bet against Curry and Golden State when they've proven time and time again that they can turn it on when needed. The pick: Warriors +1.5