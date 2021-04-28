Who's Playing

Dallas @ Golden State

Current Records: Dallas 33-27; Golden State 31-30

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Golden State Warriors at 9:30 p.m. ET April 27 at Chase Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Mavericks nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Dallas came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, falling 113-106. Despite the loss, Dallas got a solid performance out of point guard Trey Burke, who had 19 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Golden State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 117-113 victory over Sacramento on Sunday. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and seven rebounds.

The Mavericks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count the Warriors out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Golden State

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Kent Bazemore: Out (Covid-19)

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Dallas