The Dallas Mavericks look to keep their 2022 NBA playoff hopes alive when they travel to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night. Dallas picked up a much-needed 119-109 win in Game 4, as the Mavs hope to carry the momentum into his contest. The Warriors vs. Mavericks injury report looks about the same with Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) still out for Dallas, while Golden State has ruled out Andre Iguodala (cervical disc), Gary Payton II (elbow) and James Wiseman (knee). Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is questionable.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is favored by seven points in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 214.5. Before locking in any Mavericks vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Golden State -7

Warriors vs. Mavericks over-under: 214.5 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Golden State -320, Dallas +250

DAL: Mavericks are 6-0 ATS in their last six Thursday games

GS: Warriors are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 home games

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State's roster is filled with shooters who can also create their own looks. Guard Jordan Poole is a great athlete who attacks the lane to either score or dish the rock. The Michigan product has displayed good hops along with a nice shooting stroke. He is averaging 18.5 points, three rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Poole has scored 20-plus points in seven games during the NBA playoffs 2022.

Guard Stephen Curry is one of the most unique players in the league. Curry is the best shooter in the league with near-limitless shooting range. The eight-time All-Star does an exceptional job at reading the defense and making the right play. The three-time NBA Champion averages a team-high 26.7 points with 5.1 rebounds and six assists per game. He's knocked down five-plus 3-pointers in two of the four games played thus far.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic impacts the game in many different ways for Dallas. Doncic is an elite offensive playmaker who can pile up points, assists and rebounds with ease. The three-time All-Star owns superb court vision with a reliable jumper from the perimeter. He currently leads the team in points (31.9), rebounds (9.9) and assists (6.4). In the Game 4 win, he provided 30 points, 14 boards and nine assists.

Guard Jalen Brunson is another scoring option in the backcourt. Brunson is very quick and agile on the floor, constantly getting past his man. The Villanova product has a plethora of moves to get a bucket. He is fearless when driving to the basket and isn't afraid of contact. Brunson is averaging 22.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

