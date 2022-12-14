The Golden State Warriors will be looking to avenge a loss to the Indiana Pacers from earlier this month when they square off on Wednesday night. Golden State has dropped three of its last four games, including a 112-104 setback against Indiana last Monday. The Pacers are wrapping up a four-game homestand following an 87-82 loss to Miami.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 238.5.

Pacers vs. Warriors spread: Pacers +1.5

Pacers vs. Warriors over/under: 238.5 points

Pacers vs. Warriors money line: Indiana +105, Golden State -125

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is going to be motivated for this game, as it is looking to avenge its loss to Indiana from last week and snap out of its recent losing skid. The Warriors had won 10 straight home games prior to their loss to the Pacers last Monday. Indiana has lost three of its last four games since then, scoring just 82 points on 35.4% shooting in a loss to Miami earlier this week.

Star guard Steph Curry leads the Warriors with 29.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Shooting guard Klay Thompson is scoring 18.7 points, while Jordan Poole is chipping in 17.8 points and 4.5 assists. Golden State has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games, and Indiana has only covered twice in its last eight outings.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana rookie Andrew Nembhard poured in 31 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed eight rebounds in the win over Golden State last week, becoming the sixth rookie in NBA history to have a 31/13/8 game. The Pacers had increased their shooting percentage in each of their six games prior to their loss against Miami on Monday, so they should bounce back offensively on Wednesday. Golden State has been struggling on that end of the court, shooting 40.4% in the loss to Indiana before shooting 40.0% in Tuesday's loss at Milwaukee.

Golden State is going to be without third-leading scorer Andrew Wiggins for the fifth straight game due to an abdominal injury. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton leads Indiana with 19.4 points and 10.8 assists per game, while Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin are both scoring more than 17 points per game. The Pacers have covered the spread in five of the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams.

