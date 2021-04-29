The Golden State Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Target Center. Minnesota is 19-44 overall and 11-19 at home, while the Warriors are 31-31 overall and 12-20 on the road. The Warriors have won the first two meetings this season.

Golden State is favored by three points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Warriors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread: Timberwolves +3

Timberwolves vs. Warriors over-under: 233 points

Timberwolves vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -150, Minnesota +130

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves bagged a 114-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds, and Juancho Hernangomez finished with 22 points and seven boards. Minnesota has won three consecutive games. The Timberwolves have the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

D'Angelo Russell has averaged 21.7 points and 6.7 assists during the three-game winning streak. As the condition of a trade last season that involved Russell, the Warriors will receive the Timberwolves' first-round pick this year if Minnesota does not finish in the top three in the lottery.

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors were trampled by the Mavericks on Tuesday, 133-103. Golden State scored just 12 points in the first quarter and 29 in the first half. The Warriors have a 3-3 record in their last six games. Stephen Curry scored 27 points, as he made five of nine 3-point attempts.

The Warriors have a four-game lead for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. Curry has pushed his NBA record for three-pointers in a month to 90. Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) is doubtful for Thursday's game. Eric Paschall (hip) is out.

How to make Warriors vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Warriors spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-60 roll.