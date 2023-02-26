The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 30-30 overall and 23-7 at home, while the Timberwolves are 31-31 overall and 11-17 on the road. The Warriors and Timberwolves have split the last eight meetings with each winning four.

Golden State is favored by 3 points in the latest Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.5.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves spread: Warriors -3

Warriors vs. Timberwolves over/under: 233.5 points

Warriors vs. Timberwolves money line: Golden State -145, Minnesota +122

What you need to know about the Warriors

While not quite a landslide, the game between Golden State and the Houston Rockets this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Warriors wrapped it up with a 116-101 win at home. Golden State's shooting guard Klay Thompson was on fire, shooting 12-for-17 from beyond the arc and finishing with 42 points and seven rebounds. For the season, Thompson is averaging 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

The Warriors enter Sunday's showdown averaging 118.5 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA. Defensively, Golden State is giving up 118.3 points per game, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday, falling 121-113. Minnesota's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 29 points and five assists along with eight boards, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Edwards leads the Timberwolves in a number of statistical categories, including points (25.0), assists (4.5) and steals (1.6) per game. In Minnesota's 119-114 victory over the Warriors on Feb. 1, Edwards racked up 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

