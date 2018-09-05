Watch 2018 WNBA Finals online: Finals live stream, dates, times, schedule

The Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics are going to the 2018 WNBA Finals. The championship round, which like the semi-finals will be a best-of-five format, begins on Friday in Seattle with Game 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams needed all five games to win their semi-final series, including tough victories in winner-take-all Game 5s on Tuesday night. But no matter how difficult it may be, a win is a win, and the Storm and Mystics both got what they needed.

First, the Mystics booked their first trip to the WNBA Finals with a gutsy 86-81 win on the road in Atlanta over the Dream. Elena Delle Donne battled through a knee injury to finish with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while rookie Ariel Atkins led the way with 20 points and seven boards.

Later on in Seattle, Sue Bird and the Storm gave Diana Taurasi her first ever loss in a winner-take-all game. Taurasi and the Mercury jumped out to a big lead early, but the Storm battled back, and then Bird took over in the fourth. She scored 14 of her 22 points in the final 5:48 to help the Storm secure a 94-84 win.

The 2018 WNBA Finals begin on Friday night.

2018 WNBA Finals (best-of-five) -- Begin Friday, September 7

Seattle Storm (1) vs. Washington Mystics (3)

Game 1: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, Friday, September 7, 9 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN

Game 2: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, Sunday, September 9, 3:30 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN

Game 3: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics, Wednesday, September 12, 8 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN

Game 4*: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics, Friday, September 14, 8 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN

Game 5*: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, Sunday, September 16, 8 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN

Semi-finals (best-of-five) -- Storm and Mystics advance

Seattle Storm 3, Phoenix Mercury 2

Game 1: Seattle Storm 91, Phoenix Mercury 87 -- Box Score

Game 2: Seattle Storm 91, Phoenix Mercury 87 -- Box Score

Game 3: Phoenix Mercury 86, Seattle Storm 66 -- Box Score

Game 4: Phoenix Mercury 86, Seattle Storm 84 -- Box Score

Game 5: Seattle Storm 94, Phoenix Mercury 84 -- Box Score

Washington Mystics 3, Atlanta Dream 2

Game 1: Washington Mystics 87, Atlanta Dream 84 -- Box Score

Game 2: Atlanta Dream 78, Washington Mystics 75 -- Box Score

Game 3: Atlanta Dream 81, Washington Mystics 76 -- Box Score

Game 4: Washington Mystics 97, Atlanta Dream 76 -- Box Score

Game 5: Washington Mystics 86, Atlanta Dream 81 -- Box Score

