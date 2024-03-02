3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the Nets now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 90-80, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Nets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-36 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 26-34 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Atlanta 26-33, Brooklyn 23-36

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.80

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will head out on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center. The Hawks are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Hawks found out the hard way on Thursday. They wound up with the same score they had in their last game (124-97), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time. They were down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

The Hawks' loss came about despite a quality game from Dejounte Murray, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 26-33. As for Brooklyn, their win bumped their record up to 23-36.

The Nets are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Trae Young is out with an injury to his finger. The last time Murray took on the Nets was back in December of 2022, where he scored no points. Despite his strong showing, Atlanta still fell 124-97 to the Nets.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.