Through 3 Quarters

The Cleveland Cavaliers can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder 78-70.

Cleveland has been led by center Jarrett Allen, who so far has posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds along with two blocks. This makes it five consecutive games in which Allen has had at least ten rebounds.

Oklahoma City has been relying on the performance of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has 20 points and four assists in addition to four boards. Gilgeous-Alexander does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

This is the first time the Cavaliers have been ahead going into the fourth quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Cleveland

Current Records: Oklahoma City 14-31; Cleveland 27-19

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. Cleveland is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Cavaliers received a tough blow this past Wednesday as they fell 117-104 to the Chicago Bulls. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City has to be hurting after a devastating 121-98 loss at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points and six assists along with five boards.

This next contest looks promising for Cleveland, who are favored by a full 12 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-6-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Cleveland at 27-19 and the Thunder at 14-31. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers come into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.8. Less enviably, Oklahoma City is worst in the league in points per game, with only 100.6 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 12-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.

Jan 15, 2022 - Cleveland 107 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Apr 08, 2021 - Cleveland 129 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Feb 21, 2021 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Cleveland 101

Feb 05, 2020 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Cleveland 103

Jan 04, 2020 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Cleveland 106

Nov 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Cleveland 83

Nov 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Cleveland 86

Feb 13, 2018 - Cleveland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 112

Jan 20, 2018 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Cleveland 124

Feb 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Cleveland 109

Jan 29, 2017 - Cleveland 107 vs. Oklahoma City 91

Feb 21, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 92

Dec 17, 2015 - Cleveland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 100

Injury Report for Cleveland

Rajon Rondo: Out (Hamstring)

Ricky Rubio: Out for the Season (Knee)

Collin Sexton: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City