Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Orlando 19-15, Denver 25-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Magic have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at Ball Arena. The Magic might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Magic fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Kings but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Kings by a score of 138-135. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Magic in their matchups with the Kings: they've now lost five in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Paolo Banchero, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 43 points and 5 assists. Those 43 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, Denver skirted by Golden State 130-127 on Thursday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Nikola Jokic with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Nuggets were down 18 points with 7:24 left in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 34 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists. Another player making a difference was Aaron Gordon, who scored 30 points along with nine rebounds.

Orlando's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 19-15. Even worse, they were so close so many times: the losses came by an average of only 4.67 points. As for Denver, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 25-11 record this season.

The Magic didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Nuggets in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 124-119 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Magic still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 9.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.