Through 1 Quarter

The Memphis Grizzlies are flexing their muscles against the Houston Rockets, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Grizzlies are in control with a 40-29 lead over Houston.

The Grizz has been riding high on the performance of small forward Desmond Bane, who has 13 points. Houston has been relying on point guard Armoni Brooks, who has eight points along with two rebounds, and power forward Christian Wood, who has seven points and two assists. A double-double would be Wood's third in a row.

This is the most points Memphis has had yet this season going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 8-17; Memphis 15-11

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since February 4th. Houston might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Memphis at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston will be looking to get back in the win column.

Houston came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, falling 123-114. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Garrison Mathews, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Memphis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 108-95 win at home. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (25 points) and small forward Desmond Bane (23 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 8. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Houston is now 8-17 while Memphis sits at 15-11. The Grizzlies are 7-7 after wins this season, and the Rockets are 2-14 after losses.

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Memphis.