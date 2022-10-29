Who's Playing

Golden State @ Charlotte

Current Records: Golden State 3-2; Charlotte 2-3

What to Know

This Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.4 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Spectrum Center. Golden State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hornets will be looking to right the ship.

Charlotte has to be hurting after a devastating 113-93 loss at the hands of the Orlando Magic on Friday. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 51-30. Shooting guard James Bouknight had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with.

A well-balanced attack led the Dubs over the Miami Heat every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. Golden State captured a comfortable 123-110 win. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Hornets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dubs when the two teams previously met in November of last year, sneaking past 106-102. Will Charlotte repeat their success, or do the Warriors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.78

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -104

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Charlotte.