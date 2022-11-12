Bronny and Bryce James, the two sons of NBA superstar LeBron James, both starred in a recent dunk contest at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles, Calif. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, LeBron James and his wife Savannah sat courtside as their two sons showed off both their leaping and improvisational abilities during their school's "Midnight Madness" showcase.

LeBron James was able to attend his sons' showcase after being injured in the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday night loss to the crosstown Clippers, in which the four-time MVP suffered a left hip abductor strain.

Bronny James' showcase comes amid his senior year in high school, so college basketball isn't too far away from him. James is currently rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked No. 41 overall in the country by 247Sports, with Memphis, Ohio State and USC all having given him offers. James has also already signed NIL deals, appearing with his father in a recent commercial for Beats by Dre while also signing a deal with Nike

As his older brother prepares to play college basketball, Bryce James, 15, is set to become one of the up-and-coming players in national high school basketball. Both have a chance to reach the NBA, and potentially even play with their father, who is continuing his NBA career even as he gets set to turn 38 in December.