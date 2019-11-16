WATCH: LeBron James unleashes dunk of the year favorite on Nemanja Bjelica

LeBron James entered the NBA as one of the league's most explosive dunkers, but as he has aged, he's become a bit more conservative with his more vicious slams. His mid-30's body only has so much energy, and he's on a potential championship team right now. His effort is better spent on making sound, fundamental plays than exciting the crowd with a ferocious dunk.

But every now and then, LeBron likes to remind the world what he's capable of by reaching back in time and unleashing something particularly violent. In those rare moments, defenders can do nothing but watch and hope that they can avoid showing up on a poster. Unfortunately for Nemanja Bjelica, he will likely be immortalized forever as the cardboard cutout that stood between James and the basket on what will, in all likelihood, be the dunk of the year.

Modern LeBron dunks tend to come in transition. When he does see fit to throw one down with authority, he most often does it with nobody in his way in order to minimize injury risk. But the Lakers had been trailing the lowly Kings for most of the first half, and on this play, James' sole goal was two points. Bjelica was the one thing in his way. And so, LeBron dunked him into oblivion. The Lakers got to halftime with a tied score. These two points were an entirely necessary component of that.

James will turn 35 in December. Logically, he is going to show real signs of aging eventually. This caliber of basketball will not exist forever, so enjoy it while you can. There are only so many dunks like this left in LeBron's body, and once they're gone, we may never see another player able to do things like this again.