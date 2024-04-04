Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Denver 53-23, Los Angeles 47-28

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

The Nuggets have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nuggets, who come in off a win.

Last Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Nuggets beat the Spurs 110-105.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and 16 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. The matchup was Jokic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 109-95 bruising from the Kings. Los Angeles was down 91-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Denver is on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 21 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 53-23 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 47-28.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-7 against the spread).

Odds

Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.