Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Orlando 2-1, Los Angeles 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Orlando Magic will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on October 31st at Crypto.com Arena. The Magic are expected to lose this one by eight points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Magic found out the hard way on Monday. They fell just short of Los Angeles by a score of 106-103.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Los Angeles at home against San Antonio on Sunday as the squad secured a 123-83 win. The Clippers pushed the score to 93-60 by the end of the third, a deficit the Spurs had no chance of recovering from.

Orlando's defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for Los Angeles, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Tuesday, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Orlando might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

The Magic didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Clippers when the teams last played back in March, but they still walked away with a 113-108 win. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Clippers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 221 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.