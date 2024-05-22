The 2024 Western Conference Finals begin on Wednesday, and neither of the top two seeds in the West will be taking the court. The No. 5 seeded Dallas Mavericks look to knock off their third straight higher seed when going against the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Minnesota. Will the Dallas backcourt tandem of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving outshine the Minnesota options in the NBA DFS player pool, resulting in another upset? Dallas lost each of its previous Game 1 matchups before coming back to win the series, so how should that affect your NBA DFS strategy?

Minnesota has the size advantage with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, so should daily Fantasy basketball players include either of them in NBA DFS picks? Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.9 points in the postseason, but to include some of these stars in NBA DFS lineups, who are some values in the NBA DFS player pool to consider on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Derrick Jones Jr. had 22 points in Game 6 for Dallas, so could he be a value piece for NBA DFS lineups?

On Tuesday, Jayson Tatum had 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals as the top scorer from the NBA DFS player pool.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 22

For Wednesday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks point guard Doncic. The five-time All-Star is averaging 27.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists this postseason. He's had a triple-double in three straight games, averaging 26 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists over those contests. Doncic led the NBA in scoring at 33.9 ppg during the regular season for his second straight season averaging more than 30 ppg.

Doncic is integral to everything Dallas does offensively, and the Mavericks will need another huge series from him to pull off a third straight upset. With three full days of rest, Doncic should be ready to take on another huge minutes total after playing 45 minutes in Game 6 versus Oklahoma City. Doncic averaged 36.5 points, six rebounds and 10.5 assists in two meetings against Minnesota this season, and although he comes with a hefty price tag, his floor and ceiling leave him as a player you don't want to be without in NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Timberwolves power forward/center Naz Reid. The 25-year-old has scored double-digit points in back-to-back games while averaging 7.5 rebounds during those contests. Reid is the team's leading scorer off the bench this postseason, averaging 10.4 ppg, so he can provide value at a cheaper price to fill NBA DFS lineups.

The Timberwolves may want to take advantage of their size advantage against a guard-heavy Mavericks offense, and Reid provides size as a 6-foot-9 paint presence. Reid averaged 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over four games against Dallas this season as his size and athleticism have given Dallas' big men problems. Kaylor sees Reid as a piece with the potential to outperform his price while allowing money to spend on higher-priced players to fill out NBA DFS picks on Wednesday. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 22

