Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Memphis 50-30; Milwaukee 58-22

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies just played last night, but they'll still head out to face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET on April 7th at Fiserv Forum. Despite being away, the Grizzlies are looking at a 7.5- point advantage in the spread.

The Grizzlies fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Pelicans on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Memphis fell to New Orleans 138-131. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Grizzlies might have lost, but man -- Jaren Jackson Jr. was a total machine. he earned 40 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bucks must be getting used to good results now that the squad has three straight wins. They walked away with a 105-92 victory over Chicago on Wednesday. It's not too difficult to win when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 5 on the offensive side.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Bucks were really bringing them in from downtown and finished the game with an impressive 18 shots from deep. They are 26-6 when they drop that many from long range.

Everything came up roses for the Grizzlies against the Bucks in their previous matchup last December as the team secured a 142-101 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Memphis are a big 7.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

