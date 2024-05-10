Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular Season Records: Denver 57-25, Minnesota 56-26

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $320.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 0, Minnesota 2

The Nuggets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Friday, they will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Nuggets were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Nuggets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 210, but even that wound up being too high. They suffered a grim 106-80 defeat to the Timberwolves on Monday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Denver has scored all season.

The Timberwolves' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 points along with seven assists and two steals. Edwards' evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Nuggets need a change of fortune, and fast: the Timberwolves currently lead the series 2-0. Check back here after the game to see if the Nuggets can turn things around or if the Timberwolves snag another win.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 204.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Denver both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.