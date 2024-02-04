Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Houston 23-25, Minnesota 34-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.08

What to Know

The Rockets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center. The Timberwolves took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.

After a disappointing 99 points in their last match, the Rockets made sure to put some points up on the board against the Raptors on Friday. Everything went Houston's way against the Raptors as the Rockets made off with a 135-106 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-47.

The Rockets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alperen Sengun led the charge by dropping a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Sengun didn't help the Rockets' cause all that much against the Pelicans on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Whitmore, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Timberwolves last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Orlando by a score of 108-106. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 213.5 point over/under.

Rudy Gobert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Houston's win bumped their record up to 23-25. As for Minnesota, their defeat dropped their record down to 34-15.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Houston's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs the Timberwolves over their last ten matchups.

While only the Timberwolves took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Minnesota's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs the Rockets over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 7-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.