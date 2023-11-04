Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Atlanta 3-2, New Orleans 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.60

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will be playing at home against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Thursday, New Orleans was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, taking the game 125-116.

The Pelicans' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Herbert Jones led the charge by earning 21 points along with 3 steals. Jonas Valanciunas was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 130-121 victory over Washington.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dejounte Murray, who earned 24 points along with 8 assists.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 4-1 and Atlanta to 3-2.

Going forward, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep New Orleans in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans beat the Hawks 116-107 when the teams last played back in February. Will the Pelicans repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 233 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.