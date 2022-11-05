Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Denver

Current Records: San Antonio 5-4; Denver 5-3

What to Know

This Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.67 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Ball Arena. Denver will be strutting in after a win while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.

San Antonio came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, falling 113-106. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Devin Vassell, who had 29 points.

Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 122-110. Power forward Aaron Gordon was the offensive standout of the matchup for Denver, picking up 27 points in addition to five rebounds.

San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 5-4 all in all.

The Spurs had enough points to win and then some against the Nuggets when the two teams previously met in April, taking their matchup 116-97. Will San Antonio repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.48

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Denver.