The Phoenix Suns had their 2024 puppy races on Tuesday night, and one of the contestants added a little color to the court. One puppy was either a little too excited, nervous, hydrated or some combination of all three and had to relieve himself on the playing surface.

As the dog was being baited to run across the court with toys, he just fired away and started peeing right on the hardwood. When nature calls, you have to answer.

On an unrelated note, the Suns went on to win a thriller over the Sacramento Kings after the incident. Kevin Durant hit a pair of free throws with one second remaining to secure the victory.

The next time the Suns do have their puppy races, they may want to consider putting down some fake grass or a plastic sheet in order to avoid potential slick spots during play.