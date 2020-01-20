Watch Suns vs. Spurs: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Phoenix

Current Records: San Antonio 18-23; Phoenix 18-24

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are 14-2 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. San Antonio might have tired legs after a game afternoon as they head on the road against Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Spurs might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

San Antonio didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami Heat on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 107-102 victory. SG DeMar DeRozan and PF LaMarcus Aldridge were among the main playmakers for San Antonio as the former had 20 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds and the latter had 21 points.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Phoenix sidestepped the Boston Celtics for a 123-119 win. It was another big night for SG Devin Booker, who almost dropped a triple-double on 39 points, ten boards, and nine dimes.

The wins brought the Spurs up to 18-23 and the Suns to 18-24. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. But the Suns come into the contest boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.2. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.25

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.