Watch Suns vs. Spurs: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Phoenix
Current Records: San Antonio 18-23; Phoenix 18-24
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are 14-2 against the Phoenix Suns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. San Antonio might have tired legs after a game afternoon as they head on the road against Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Spurs might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
San Antonio didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami Heat on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 107-102 victory. SG DeMar DeRozan and PF LaMarcus Aldridge were among the main playmakers for San Antonio as the former had 20 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds and the latter had 21 points.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Phoenix sidestepped the Boston Celtics for a 123-119 win. It was another big night for SG Devin Booker, who almost dropped a triple-double on 39 points, ten boards, and nine dimes.
The wins brought the Spurs up to 18-23 and the Suns to 18-24. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. But the Suns come into the contest boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.2. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.25
Odds
The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86
- Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90
- Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81
- Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79
- Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84
