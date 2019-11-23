Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 8-7; Phoenix 7-7
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.33 points per game. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Minnesota will be hoping to build upon the 118-91 win they picked up against Phoenix the last time they played in January.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Timberwolves had to settle for a 103-95 defeat against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 124-121 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Phoenix's loss came about despite a quality game from SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 25 points in addition to six boards.
Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota rank third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.6 on average. But the Suns are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 25.6. We'll see if that edge gives the Suns a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.65
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
Minnesota have won nine out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 22, 2019 - Minnesota 118 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 20, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 15, 2018 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Dec 23, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 16, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 26, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 11, 2017 - Phoenix 118 vs. Minnesota 110
- Jan 24, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 19, 2016 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 25, 2016 - Minnesota 98 vs. Phoenix 85
- Mar 28, 2016 - Minnesota 121 vs. Phoenix 116
- Mar 14, 2016 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 17, 2016 - Minnesota 117 vs. Phoenix 87
- Dec 13, 2015 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 101
