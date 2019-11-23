Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 8-7; Phoenix 7-7

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.33 points per game. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Minnesota will be hoping to build upon the 118-91 win they picked up against Phoenix the last time they played in January.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Timberwolves had to settle for a 103-95 defeat against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 124-121 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Phoenix's loss came about despite a quality game from SF Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 25 points in addition to six boards.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota rank third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.6 on average. But the Suns are even better: they come into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 25.6. We'll see if that edge gives the Suns a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.65

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.