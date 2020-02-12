Wizards vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 17-37 overall and 8-18 at home, while Washington is 19-33 overall and 6-20 on the road. The Knicks had a four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, and they currently sit six games behind the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards, meanwhile, have won four of their past six games. New York is favored by three-points in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Wizards vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: New York -3

Knicks vs. Wizards over-under: 230 points

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: New York -148, Washington 127

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks fought the good fight in their double overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday but lost, 140-135. Julius Randle dropped a double-double with 35 points and 18 boards. A win Wednesday would give New York its best six-game run since it went 5-1 in December of 2017.

The Knicks are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.9 on average. But Washington has experienced some struggles of its own, as the Wizards are stumbling into tonight's game with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 120.3 on average.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington beat Chicago 126-114 on Tuesday at home. Bradley Beal had 30 points and seven assists, while Rui Hachimura added 20 points and five other Wizards scored in double figures. Beal enters Wednesday's matchup against New York averaging 29.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. In his last meeting against the Knicks, Beal filled the stat sheet with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Plus, the Wizards are 16-4 in their last 20 games against the Knicks. In addition, Washington is 10-1 in its last 11 meetings against New York on the road.

