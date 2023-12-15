The Indiana Pacers will visit the Washington Wizards in an Eastern Conference clash as part of Friday's NBA schedule. Washington is 3-20 overall and 1-8 at home, while Indiana is 13-9 overall and 6-4 on the road. The Pacers crushed the Wizards 143-120 on Oct. 25, and the teams split four meetings last season. Indiana is 13-9 against the spread in 2023-24, while the Wizards are 10-13 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Indiana is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 259.5 points.

Wizards vs. Pacers spread: Wizards +8.5

Wizards vs. Pacers over/under: 259.5 points

Wizards vs. Pacers money line: Wizards: +276, Pacers: -347

What to know about the Pacers

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 258.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The match between both teams wasn't a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 140-126 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Even though they lost, the Pacers were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with a season-high of 16 offensive rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner led the Pacers with 22 points apiece.

Haliburton leads the entire NBA with 12 assists per game, to go along with 26.1 points and a 43.9% shooting clip from downtown. Indiana has the best offense in the league, ranking first in points per game, offensive rating and field goal percentage. However, there is still work to be done on the defensive end as the Pacers allow both the second-most points per night and the second-highest field goal percentage. This game is just the third all year in which the team is a road favorite, but the Pacers have covered in the two previous times.

What to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse as they lost 142-122 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Wizards' loss came about despite a quality game from Kyle Kuzma, who scored 27 points to go along with seven rebounds, while rookie Bilal Coulibaly had 16 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The struggles of Indiana on the defensive end are only topped by Washington's defensive issues, as it ranks last in both defensive rating and points allowed. While the Wizards rank 10th in points per game, they don't score efficiently as they're 25th in offensive rating. Kuzma leads the team with 23 PPG while Jordan Poole is adding an inefficient 16.5 PPG on just 40.1% shooting overall and under 30% shooting on 3-point attempts. Poole (ankle) is questionable for Friday.

Key Betting Info

The Pacers have performed about as expected when favored so far this season and currently sit at 6-5 when expecting a win. The Wizards have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 3-19 in that position.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Wizards are 2-7 against the spread in their last 9 games when at home.

The Wizards are 2-6 against the spread in their last 8 games as a home dog.

The Pacers are 4-4 against the spread in their last 8 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

